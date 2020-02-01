Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures and power outages around B.C. South Coast and Vancouver Island

Heavy rain and windy conditions have resulted in emergency situations, power outages, road closures and flood warnings around the South Coast.

The heavy rain battering B.C.'s South Coast and Vancouver Island is expected to dissipate Saturday morning after flooding homes and streets on Friday and creating unsafe conditions.

Environment Canada says the precipitation is part of the same intense low pressure system that's been delivering heavy rain since Thursday evening.

It says parts of the south coast regions have received between 120 and 140 millimeters of rain in the past 24 hours.

'Mercy of mother nature'

On Saturday morning, the Cowichan Valley Regional District on Vancouver Island declared a state of emergency because flooding cut off transportation routes and caused some home owners to evacuate their residences.

We are seeing multiple roads and highways across the Island impacted after heavy rainfall. The Cowichan Valley has declared a local state of emergency, multiple people had to be evacuated. This photo shows the Russell Farms Market on Hwy 1. Story <a href="https://t.co/N61WM5Zxbd">https://t.co/N61WM5Zxbd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/UTz0i1mWlc">pic.twitter.com/UTz0i1mWlc</a> —@juliankolsut

In Port Coquitlam the flooding was so intense that the city opened an emergency social services centre for displaced residents, and offered sand bags to help homeowners contain encroaching water.

Heavy rains caused a mudslide to wash across Hemlock Valley Road near Sasquatch Mountain Friday night near Agassiz, which closed the road and stranded about 500 people at the resort. It also lost power due to high winds on Saturday morning.

'We're pretty much at the mercy of mother nature," said Shelby Lim with the resort, which is running on back-up power.

On Saturday morning, 15,000 customers lost power in Coquitlam after wires came down due to the weather. BC Hydro is scrambling to restore power to thousands of other customers across the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

Rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for multiple areas across the province were lifted by mid-morning on Saturday.

Highway closures

Drive BC says there are multiple highway closures across the region due to heavy rain and other problems.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Lytton and Yale and from Spences Bridge to 19 kilometres south of Cache Creek.

Highway 1 is also closed in two locations on Vancouver Island. Flooding has closed the roadway at McKenzie Avenue in Saanich and between Mays Road and Henry Road, north of Duncan.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions six kilometres north of Hope to Merritt due to debris on the roadway.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions nine kilometres south of Clinton due to a rock slide.

Highway 12 is closed in both directions in Lilooet due to a mudslide at Airport Road.

There were reports Saturday morning that the road to Bamfield was washed out. Western Forest Products had advised motorists to stay off the road on Friday until rain subsided.

Click here for a full, updated list of Drive BC closures.

Flood warnings

The heavy rains have triggered flood warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the south and western regions of Vancouver Island.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says river levels in those areas continue to rise and could exceed the river banks.

Meanwhile, the north, east and central regions of Vancouver Island, as well as Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound are under a high streamflow advisory, which means river levels are rising but major flooding isn't expected.

The centre says one weather station in eastern Vancouver Island recorded nearly 300 millimetres of rain on Friday.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch out for flash flooding, pooling water on the roads, and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.