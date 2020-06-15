Heavy rain and flooding fears continue in northeastern B.C.

Waterlogged northeastern B.C. continues to be hammered with wet weather as flood worries rise.

Rainfall warnings are in place for the North Peace River, Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake-Stone Mountain Park regions, with Environment Canada warning that the already saturated ground has little ability to absorb further precipitation.



Communities in the regions have recorded from 30 to 80 millimetres so far from this storm, with the highest amounts observed near the Rockies over communities like Hudson Hope.

A handful of roads in Dawson Creek have been closed because of flooding and the city is offering free sandbags to residents.



A further 15 to 20 millimetres is expected to fall Monday and tonight before the rain ends.

The precipitation is being caused by a low pressure system sitting over northern Alberta and the the B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the entire area.

Environment Canada says there is a risk of localized flooding in low-lying ground and is cautioning people not to approach washouts near rivers, creeks or culverts.