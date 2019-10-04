Conservative candidate with controversial views skips debate, avoids media

It's one of those time-honoured traditions during an election campaign — the candidates face off in debates that require them to present their views and positions, as well as defend them against challenges from the moderator and their opponents.

The Simon Fraser Student Society held such a debate Thursday night at the Burnaby university campus. It was attended by three of the major parties' local candidates, but the Conservative candidate for Burnaby North-Seymour, Heather Leung, was notably absent, despite an invitation from organizers.

Leung's decision to skip the debate wouldn't have surprised anyone who's been following her campaign. She doesn't appear to have granted any media interviews since the campaign officially began Sept. 11, nor in the weeks before that.

Controversial positions

The Conservative constituency association in her riding briefly made national headlines, after comedian Rick Mercer was misquoted in a post on social media. An image of Mercer was posted by the Burnaby North-Seymour Conservative Constituency Association with a quote altered to make it look as though the comedian was endorsing the Conservatives.

A local newspaper, Burnaby Now, has documented a months-long effort to get in touch with Leung, in particular to ask about her reported intention to vote against abortion rights if elected.

The Vancouver Sun, in a column this week questioning Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's vow not to re-open social issues like abortion and same-sex marriage, highlighted Leung's socially conservative positions, and included an undated video in which she discusses conversion therapy, and at one point refers to the "perverted homosexual lifestyle."

Interview requests

CBC News made multiple attempts this week to contact Leung for an interview.

At her campaign office, Travis Trost, who seemed evasive about whether he is the campaign manager, but appears to be, said Leung had another commitment and couldn't speak with CBC News on Wednesday, but perhaps on Thursday.

Trost emailed on Thursday to say "an interview with Heather is not going to work today for a variety of reasons."

Asked if Leung had granted any interviews throughout the campaign, he referred to a CTV News story in which the reporter said the campaign manager was in the process of setting up an on-camera interview with the candidate, but was "strong-armed by higher-ups in the party."

Heather Leung, surrounded by supporters, holds a baby in her campaign office. Travis Trost stands behind her wearing a greenish-grey collared shirt. ( Burnaby North Seymour Conservative Constituency Association/Facebook)

An interview request sent by CBC News to Morgan Swan, regional press officer for the Conservatives, was also declined.

"Unfortunately Heather is not doing interviews at the moment as she is focused on her door knocking," Swan wrote, asking whether there was any policy info she could send, or someone else she could set up for a chat.

Campaign strategy

According to Colin Metcalfe, a consultant who has worked on Conservative campaigns in the past, for some candidates, door-knocking is the best way to spend the limited time leading up to an election.

"It's the most efficient use of your time," said Metcalfe. "When you do an interview, when you reach out to however many people read, listen or watch that story, you still don't know how many people are inclined to vote for you."

Metcalfe said identifying who the voters are that will cast ballots for a candidate is best achieved going door-to-door.

He said some candidates are naturals on television and in debates, while others require significant amounts of time to prepare. Metcalfe also said more than 90 per cent of voters make their decisions based on national campaigns — not local candidates.

In terms of Leung's plans leading up to the election, Trost said "we are going to move forward with Heather being as active as possible," but didn't add whether she would be available to speak with journalists.

Do you have more to add to this story? Email rafferty.baker@cbc.ca

