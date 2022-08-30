Warning for 'short lived' heat wave issued for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of the region could see the mercury climb above 30 C
Heat warnings have been issued for parts of the British Columbia South Coast and Vancouver Island as a ridge of high pressure brings a late-season heat wave that Environment Canada expects to peak on Wednesday.
The weather office says daytime highs near or above 30 degrees Celsius are expected along the Sunshine Coast, from Gibsons to Powell River.
Environment Canada says similar daytime highs are expected on eastern and inland parts of Vancouver Island, as well as Howe Sound, north of Vancouver.
It says hotter-than-normal temperatures will persist over the upcoming long weekend, but they should stay below those that would trigger another warning.
The Vancouver Coastal Health authority issued a statement encouraging people to look at heat-related guidance from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and check on community members who are most at risk of heat-related illnesses.
To the east, in the Fraser Canyon, Environment Canada is forecasting daytime high temperatures at or above 35 degrees between Wednesday and Friday.
Special air quality statements due to wildfire smoke are also in effect for the Nicola and Similkameen regions.
