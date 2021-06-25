British Columbians urged to make plans now to stay cool in advance of weekend heat

As Environment Canada warns of potentially dangerous hot weather over the weekend, Interior Health's chief medical officer is advising British Columbians to make early preparations.

"Make some plans now. We know the heat is coming," Dr. Pollock said, recommending people seek cooler places. "Just avoid spending time outdoors, other than either early morning or late in the day."

Pollock is encouraging people to check on those who are at high risk — including the elderly and those with underlying heart and lung conditions.

As the heat begins to build Friday, temperatures will soar over the weekend, with extreme heat and humidity during the day and nighttime conditions not expected to provide much relief. The heat wave will last at least until Tuesday, with daytime temperatures on Sunday predicted to be dangerously hot.

The B.C. government is listing tips on how to stay cool while it lasts. It is recommending British Columbians stay inside and in air-conditioned buildings where possible, drink extra water before they begin to feel thirsty, avoid exercise in humid environments and wear sunscreen and light clothing.

The government also notes older adults, children and pets are at risk and should not be left inside a parked vehicle.

Anyone suffering heat exhaustion is recommended to:

move to a cooler environment;

drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic fluids;

rest; and

take a cool shower or bath.

People are pictured enjoying the sunny weather during a hot day at Jericho Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia last July. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Pollock notes that the elderly and homeless individuals are particularly vulnerable to the heat.

"Check in with the people who may not have a lot of support to make sure they are staying cool, that they have enough fluids to drink," she said. "But also we need to think about the population living on the streets."

The province is anticipating record heat.

Metro Vancouver's daytime temperatures are forecast to range from about 27 C to 32 C, while nighttime temperatures are expected to only fall to 20-24 C.

Inland, temperatures are expected to build into the high 30s with temperatures in the southern Interior forecast to surpass 40 C.

Potential school closures

With Tuesday the last day of classes for school-aged children, the heat wave could lead to potential school closures.

School District 43 encompassing Port Moody, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam announced Friday it is letting parents opt to keep their children home.

"Not all individuals tolerate heat well and this may be a factor in choosing to keep a child home or send them to school," said superintendent Patricia Gartland in statement.

"This is a family decision, and the school asks only that parents/guardians inform the school if their child is going to be absent."

The district says schools in the area do not have air conditioning, and due to COVID-19 protocols, students and staff are not allowed to use fans. Ventilation is limited to direct air out of windows and doors.