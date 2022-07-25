Most of B.C. under heat warning as week of soaring temperatures begins

Heat warnings were issued early Monday for most of British Columbia as a long-duration heat wave takes effect.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures along the coast could reach up to 35 C inland and the upper 20s near the water. In the southern Interior, temperatures in the forecast range from the mid-30s to more than 40 C.

The heat warnings issued Monday stretch across most of B.C. including Metro Vancouver, eastern and central Vancouver Island and the southern Interior north to the Bulkley Valley and Williston Lake.

The weather agency says peak temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday, before a slow cooling trend comes in next weekend.

"A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week," Environment Canada said Monday.

"Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions."

The province's public safety ministry warned residents last week to have a heat plan ready.

In a statement last Tuesday, the ministry said people should identify cool zones in their homes and at nearby community centres or libraries.

The plan should also identify vulnerable family members and neighbours who are at risk of heat illnesses and need regular checkups, and include ways to cool down, such as taking showers and drinking plenty of water.

The province announced a heat alert system in June to set temperature ranges and government responses during heat warnings or emergencies, after the B.C. Coroners Service said more than 600 people died during the extreme heat wave last summer.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says while it isn't expected to get as hot as last summer's heat dome, the concern with this heat wave is its longevity.

She also said wildfire danger will increase significantly in the days to come.