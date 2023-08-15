Heat wave topples temperature records in southern B.C., as conditions raise wildfire fears

The latest on the heat wave:

17 daily heat records were broken on Monday, and the 10 hottest places in Canada were all in B.C.

Officials worry the high heat followed by an incoming cold front will make wildfire season even worse.

Outreach workers are distributing water, hats and sunscreen to people in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return Wednesday.

The 10 hottest communities in Canada on Monday were all located in British Columbia and forecasters expect the sizzling temperatures will continue for at least a few more days across the province's Interior.

The Fraser Canyon communities of Lytton and Lillooet both broke the 40 C mark on Monday, with Lytton reaching 41.4 C and Lillooet only slightly below at 40.7 C, marking the first time the 40 C threshold has been recorded broken anywhere in Canada this year.

Environment Canada says Lytton and Lillooet were among 17 communities from Vancouver Island to southeastern B.C. that set daily heat records on Monday. Others included Kamloops (37.8 C), Pemberton (39.5 C), Pitt Meadows (33.5 C), Port Alberni (37.5 C), Vernon (37.3 C) and Whistler (36.7 C)

With high humidity, the weather agency warns many areas could feel hotter than 40 C.

The conditions are a concern for the B.C. Wildfire Service, which says around 380 wildfires are currently burning across the province, 162 of which are considered out of control.

It says a cold front from the northwest is due Thursday and will hit the high-pressure system bringing all the heat, creating strong winds, dry lightning and the potential to add to the province's already challenging wildfire season.

Environment Canada says overnight lows across southern B.C. didn't dip much below 20 C, further complicating the wildfire situation while adding to the risks facing elderly and vulnerable people who can't escape the ongoing heat wave.

Outreach workers from the Union Gospel Mission provide freezies and water in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood in Vancouver during a hot spell on July 26. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Outreach for vulnerable in DTES

An outreach team for the Union Gospel Mission (UGM) in Vancouver has been working in the city's Downtown Eastside to ensure people are aware and are prepared to cope with the heat spike across parts of B.C.

UGM spokesperson Nicole Mucci says those who are experiencing mental illness or homelessness or who have chronic health conditions are most at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.

She says staff have been handing out water, hats and sunscreen and are encouraging people living in the Downtown Eastside to seek out cooling stations during the day and stay in shelters at night.

B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management has said a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, is not forecast but it warns people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.

The coroner's report from the 2021 event said most of the deaths happened indoors and most of those who died were adults aged 60 and over who didn't have air conditioning. It said the number of deaths for those living in poverty was "lower than may have been expected."

"It is important to learn from the people living in those areas, such as those living in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver," the report said. "Lived experience must inform community strategies for prevention from planning through implementation."

Seasonal temps return Wednesday

Mucci agreed, noting it is also important to remember that many people in such areas live in "precarious" housing like single room occupany hotels and don't always have access to fans or air conditioning.

She said the UGM's housing team has worked to ensure its shelters are equipped with cooling areas.

Mucci said they've noticed many groups within the community now watch to ensure residents are prepared and protected.

"Whether that's folks who are unhoused, folks who are experiencing addiction, perhaps those with mental illness, or those who are maybe elderly or disabled, and just letting them know that hot weather is coming,'' she said.

Environment Canada urges people to be aware of heat illnesses and its symptoms, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Bulletins from the weather office show much of the coastal region will return to seasonal temperatures by Wednesday, but central and southern regions of the province will feel the heat a day or two longer.

