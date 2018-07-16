Heat warnings issued for southern B.C. on Monday

Heat warnings have been issued for southern B.C., from Victoria to the Okanagan.

On Monday, temperatures are forecast to hit the high 20s on the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

Inland, from the Fraser Canyon to the Okanagan Valley, temperatures are forecast to hit at least 35 C.

Kamloops wildfire

An air quality advisory has also been issued for the Kamloops area because of smoke from a large wildfire that started last week.

The East Shuswap Road wildfire is now 545 hectares in size. More than 100 firefighters have been fighting the fire.

The fire danger rating for much of the province is now moderate to high, with some pockets of areas rated extreme.

There are no campfire bans yet in place anywhere in B.C., but large open fires are banned in the Kamloops, Southeast and Cariboo fire centres.

The weather is forecast to cool off midweek, as a cool weather system moves across the province.

Folk fans at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival enjoyed a hot, sunny weekend. (CBC)

Extreme heat affects everyone

"These high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year. However, please be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather," said the warning from Environment Canada.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

