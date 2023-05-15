Heat warning issued for B.C.'s North Coast as record-breaking heat wave set to peak for most of province

British Columbia's first heat warning of the year has been issued for the North Coast, where temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably high for several days.

The warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) comes amid a provincewide heatwave that has broken dozens of temperature records and is expected to peak for most of B.C. on Monday.

But the high temperatures are expected to last through Thursday on the North Coast, reaching 30 C in communities like Terrace and Kitimat, according to a release from ECCC.

The department says a plume of hot air will remain in place over the North Coast, bringing daytime highs 10-15 C above seasonal values and overnight lows of around 15 C — 10 C above what is normally experienced in the region in the middle of May.

The high-pressure ridge and the hot air are expected to make their way eastward on Friday, allowing the weather to cool significantly, though still slightly above seasonal norms.

A heat warning is issued when daytime highs and overnight lows are expected to be higher than regional temperature thresholds for at least two days.

Special weather statements covered much of B.C.'s coastal and interior regions this weekend, with temperatures soaring above 30 C in many communities.

Lytton was the hottest place in Canada on Sunday, reaching 35.9 C.

More than 40 communities across the province broke temperature records over the weekend, including Agassiz, which hit 34.7 C on Sunday, breaking the previous mark of 30.3 C; Squamish, which hit a baking 35.8 C, beating 29.2 C; Kamloops, where the temperature hit 32.7 C, breaking a record of 31.8 C; and Burns Lake, which reached 30.5 C, smashing the record of 24.8 C. All of those previous records were set in 2018.

A special weather statement regarding the heat has been issued for most of the province, though meteorologist Louis Kohanyi says temperatures are expected to peak Monday.

In the Peace region, the regional district says there was "significant fire activity" on Saturday that necessitated

evacuation orders and alerts for people near the Stoddart Creek wildfire as well as the Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes wildfire, but an order was downgraded to an alert for those near the Boundary Lake blaze.

The province's River Forecast Centre also issued several high streamflow advisories for the Skeena River, the Upper Columbia and East and West Kootenay rivers, and others as high temperatures accelerated the spring snow melt.

Freezing levels will remain near 4,000 metres throughout this week, ECCC said, leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high streamflow levels.

People are being warned to stay away from fast moving water and unstable banks.

ECCC says the elevated temperatures can lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses that are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," it said.

Though temperatures will be high, ECCC says "conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021."