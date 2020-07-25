Southern B.C. is about to experience 'first heat of the season,' says Environment Canada
Daytime highs are set to soar past 30 C in Metro Vancouver on Sunday and Monday
If you thought this week was hot, get ready for the next few days.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland and the southern part of B.C. in anticipation of the "first heat of the season."
The agency says a ridge of high pressure this weekend will produce the highest temperatures so far this summer in the Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Vancouver Island.
Daytime highs in the region are expected to reach the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will start to dip on Tuesday as the ridge weakens, bringing in cooler marine air.
The Okanagan region will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s, with the hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday.
The agency says overnight minimums in that region will only dip into the mid-teens, which will provide little relief from the heat and can cause an increase in heat-related illnesses.
Environment Canada is advising people to follow these measures during the heat:
- Stay cool and hydrated, especially during the hottest period of the day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.
- Wear loose, lightweight clothing, and stay protected from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
- Keep your home cool by opening windows, closing shades or blinds, using an air conditioner and preparing meals that don't require an oven.
- Don't leave children or pets alone in a parked car.
