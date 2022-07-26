High humidity in Metro Vancouver could make weather feel hotter, says CBC meteorologist

Heat warnings that continued to impact most of British Columbia on Tuesday are expected to last until Saturday.

Environment Canada says a strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for this week's heat wave, with daytime temperatures expected to peak between Wednesday and Friday.

According to the federal agency, daytime high temperatures in Metro Vancouver will range from 31 to 35 C inland and 25 to 29 C near the water.

The temperatures are even higher in the B.C. Interior. Across the Okanagan, South Thompson and Kootenays, daytime temperatures could be as high as 40 C.

Temperatures in northern B.C., such as Prince George, the Cariboo and the Bulkley Valley, are forecast to be slightly lower, with highs of 34 C.

Environment Canada says the hottest time of the day will be from late afternoon to early evening, with the coolest time of day near sunrise.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says humidity could make it feel like 40 C in some parts of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

A dangerous situation this week. several degrees warmer today than yesterday. Humidity could make it feel like 40 today for parts of Metro <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> with overnights staying in the high teens. <a href="https://t.co/aXCHjBuqx6">https://t.co/aXCHjBuqx6</a> —@JWagstaffe

Environment Canada's data shows Vancouver recording a relative humidity of 77 per cent on Tuesday, compared to 32 per cent in Kelowna, 33 per cent in Kamloops and 52 per cent in Prince George.

The federal agency says risks of heat-related illness are higher for young children, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses. It advises people to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness, including rash, cramps and fainting.