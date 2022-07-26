High humidity in Metro Vancouver could make weather feel hotter, says CBC meteorologist
Vancouver records relative humidity of 77 per cent, compared to 32 per cent in Kelowna
Heat warnings that continued to impact most of British Columbia on Tuesday are expected to last until Saturday.
Environment Canada says a strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for this week's heat wave, with daytime temperatures expected to peak between Wednesday and Friday.
According to the federal agency, daytime high temperatures in Metro Vancouver will range from 31 to 35 C inland and 25 to 29 C near the water.
The temperatures are even higher in the B.C. Interior. Across the Okanagan, South Thompson and Kootenays, daytime temperatures could be as high as 40 C.
Temperatures in northern B.C., such as Prince George, the Cariboo and the Bulkley Valley, are forecast to be slightly lower, with highs of 34 C.
Environment Canada says the hottest time of the day will be from late afternoon to early evening, with the coolest time of day near sunrise.
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says humidity could make it feel like 40 C in some parts of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.
A dangerous situation this week. several degrees warmer today than yesterday. Humidity could make it feel like 40 today for parts of Metro <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> with overnights staying in the high teens. <a href="https://t.co/aXCHjBuqx6">https://t.co/aXCHjBuqx6</a>—@JWagstaffe
Environment Canada's data shows Vancouver recording a relative humidity of 77 per cent on Tuesday, compared to 32 per cent in Kelowna, 33 per cent in Kamloops and 52 per cent in Prince George.
The federal agency says risks of heat-related illness are higher for young children, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses. It advises people to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness, including rash, cramps and fainting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?