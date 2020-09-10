Heat records broken in parts of B.C. as summer weather stretches into September

Don't count out summer in September.

Sunny and hot conditions are expected over much of the province this week as a strong ridge of high pressure settles over British Columbia.

Several high temperature records were broken on the South Coast on Wednesday, including Squamish, where it reached 31.2 C, and West Vancouver, where a high of 30.3 C was recorded.

Heat records were also broken on Vancouver Island and in parts of northern B.C.

More heat is expected in Metro Vancouver for the rest of the week. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will be 5 to 10 C above normal for Thursday and will peak on Friday.

Thursday temperatures between 26 and 32 C are expected for Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says people should drink plenty of water and schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

A high pressure ridge is drawing warm air northward from the United States, states the forecasting agency.

According to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, temperatures will stay warm and skies clear of clouds as the high pressure ridge starts to flatten for the weekend.

"No major rain-maker in the long range," she said.

Wagstaffe added that smoke from wildfires in Washington state is still hanging over parts of the province. Special weather statements remain in place for smoke, heat and low level ozone for much of southern B.C.

'The big smoke plume looks like it could move in tomorrow morning now. But the plume is highly unpredictable so we may see it later today," she said.