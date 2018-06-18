Heat alert issued for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada warns temperatures expected to be 12 to 14 degrees above average for this time in June
Environment Canada has issued a heat alert for all of Metro Vancouver including the city of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, North and West Vancouver.
"High temperatures will reach the low thirties today and Tuesday, which is approximately 12 C to 14 C above the average for the middle of June," reads the statement. "Daily temperature records may be broken in some communities."
People are reminded to:
- Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
- Check on older family, friends and neighbours.
- Reduce heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
- Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
- Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat.
- Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.
NIght time will be warm as well, with temperatures expected to hover around 16 C.
The hot weather is forecasted to last through Wednesday with cooler air moving in Thursday.
Summer is here
According to David Philips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, the pattern of warm, dry weather is expected to settle in for much of the summer.
"This is the dry run, the dress rehearsal of what we think the summer will be. I guess it's a matter of getting used to it," he said.
From Vancouver to Fort Nelson, the forecast is for temperatures 10 C above normal for the next few days.
On the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, temperatures will reach the high 20s close to the water and the low 30s inland on Monday.
In the Central Interior, temperatures will reach near 30 C and close to 35 C in the Southwest Interior.
As the heat moved in over the weekend records fell across the province, including in Lillooet, which reached 34 C to make it B.C.'s hottest community on Sunday.
More new records are expected to be set until the high-pressure ridge starts to break down on Thursday or Friday.
Wildfire risk rising
While temperatures will drop later in the week, the hot dry weather is likely to return as the summer progresses.
"We think this is going to be the kind of summer ahead," Philips says.
"The dog days of summer are typically Aug. 1-4, and we are a long way from that. There is lots of potential here for warming things up."
It means wildfires could be a problem again this summer, he notes.
"We haven't had a lot of rain. My sense is that this is going to be the headline this summer."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.