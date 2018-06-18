Heat alert issued for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a heat alert for all of Metro Vancouver including the city of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, North and West Vancouver.

"High temperatures will reach the low thirties today and Tuesday, which is approximately 12 C to 14 C above the average for the middle of June," reads the statement. "Daily temperature records may be broken in some communities."

People are reminded to:

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Reduce heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

NIght time will be warm as well, with temperatures expected to hover around 16 C.

The hot weather is forecasted to last through Wednesday with cooler air moving in Thursday.

Break out the bathing suits: weather patterns in B.C. are settling into a long-term period of hot, dry weather, according to Environment Canada. (Conrad Olson)

Summer is here

According to David Philips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, the pattern of warm, dry weather is expected to settle in for much of the summer.

"This is the dry run, the dress rehearsal of what we think the summer will be. I guess it's a matter of getting used to it," he said.

Johanna Wagstaffe says much of Canada can expect a reversal of fortunes 2:03

From Vancouver to Fort Nelson, the forecast is for temperatures 10 C above normal for the next few days.

On the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, temperatures will reach the high 20s close to the water and the low 30s inland on Monday.

In the Central Interior, temperatures will reach near 30 C and close to 35 C in the Southwest Interior.

As the heat moved in over the weekend records fell across the province, including in Lillooet, which reached 34 C to make it B.C.'s hottest community on Sunday.

More new records are expected to be set until the high-pressure ridge starts to break down on Thursday or Friday.

Wildfire risk rising

While temperatures will drop later in the week, the hot dry weather is likely to return as the summer progresses.

"We think this is going to be the kind of summer ahead," Philips says.

"The dog days of summer are typically Aug. 1-4, and we are a long way from that. There is lots of potential here for warming things up."

Wildfire forecasts for August show an extreme severity rating for much of southern B.C. and large areas of the Prairies. (Natural Resources Canada)

It means wildfires could be a problem again this summer, he notes.

"We haven't had a lot of rain. My sense is that this is going to be the headline this summer."

