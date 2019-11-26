Health officials warn Surrey clinic products could pose 'serious health risks'

Health Canada and local authorities are warning clients of an ayurvedic business in Surrey, B.C., after some of the clinic's products tested positive for lead and mercury.

Fraser Health has found Dutta Health Centre Ayurvedic Clinic products to contain higher than acceptable levels of the heavy metals, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The investigation also revealed the products are not licensed as natural health products by Health Canada.

The health authority began its investigation after a medical doctor reported a patient showing symptoms linked to heavy metal poisoning tested positive for high blood-lead levels.

"Owing to the new regulations in British Columbia that commenced Jan. 1 of this year, all blood-lead levels must be reported to public health," said Fraser Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Shovita Padhi.

"That's how it was brought to our attention that products consumed from [Dutta] clinic contributed to elevated blood-lead levels in this individual."

Health Canada says Dutta Cinic's products are not licensed as natural health products. (Health Canada)

A Health Canada advisory says ayurvedic medicinal products are used in traditional Indian healing practice. They are often imported from India. Improper manufacturing processes may result in dangerously high levels of heavy metals in the final product, which, when consumed, may accumulate in vital organs and cause serious health effects.

Lead and mercury may pose serious health risks when consumed in excessive amounts.

Symptoms of lead poisoning include:

Anemia.

Headaches/irritability/ slowed thinking.

Constipation.

Stomach pain.

Miscarriages/stillbirth.

Health Canada says it began its investigation after a medical doctor reported a patient showing symptoms linked to heavy metal poisoning. (Health Canada)

The owner of the Dutta Clinic located at unit 109 - 12888 80 Ave. has been issued a hazard order under the Public Health Act.

Fraser Health is advising anyone who has purchased any of Dutta Clinic products to take them to the nearest pharmacy for disposal.