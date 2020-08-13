Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Levels Nightclub and on new flight out of Vancouver

Provincial health officials are cautioning people who attended a Vancouver nightclub and some recent airline passengers they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Vancouver Coastal Health issued a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at Levels Nightclub on Seymour Street in Vancouver.

The statement, posted online, said people who visited the 560 Seymour St. location between Aug. 4 and 7, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. (closing time), should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Provincial health authorities have tightened restrictions on nightclubs after exposure events at several establishments across B.C.

New flight added

In a tweet, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control announced Wednesday a new flight has been added to its list of possible exposures.

It releases the information when a case of COVID-19 is identified on board a flight that departs from or arrives in the province.

The latest addition brings the total number of affected flights in the province to nine in the past two weeks.

Domestic flights:

Aug. 1 Air Canada Flight 304 Vancouver to Montreal Affected rows not reported July 30 WestJet Flight 186 Vancouver to Edmonton Rows 6-12 July 29 Air Canada Flight 343 Ottawa to Vancouver Rows 4, 12-17 July 29 WestJet Flight 538 Victoria to Calgary Rows 5-11

International flights:

Aug. 1 United Airlines Flight 375 San Francisco to Vancouver Rows 25-29 July 31 Alaska Airlines Flight 2930 Seattle to Vancouver Rows 12-14 July 29 Aeromexico Flight 696 Mexico City to Vancouver Rows 19-27 July 29 Delta Flight 3898 Seattle to Vancouver Rows 10-16 July 29 KLM Flight 681 Amsterdam to Vancouver Rows 31-35

Anyone who was seated in the listed rows is considered to be at higher risk of potentially contracting the virus.

"Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days," said the BCCDC on its online public exposures page, which has a list of affected flights dating back to June.

Anyone arriving to the province from outside of Canada must isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, according to the website. They also need to register and complete a self-isolation plan.

The news comes as the province announces 85 new cases of COVID-19, many of them connected to young people in the Lower Mainland.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and loss of smell.

The virus is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or simply exhales. It can also spread when people touch an object or surface with the virus on it and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.