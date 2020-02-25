Skip to Main Content
Health officials update COVID-19 situation in B.C.
British Columbia

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will speak at 11:15 a.m. PT.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is shown providing an update on the novel coronavirus in B.C. on Feb. 19. (Don Marce/CBC)

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will provide an update on COVID-19 in British Columbia at 11:15 a.m. PT.

According to health officials there are no new cases of the illness. 

Yesterday, Henry confirmed a man in his 40s living in the Fraser Health region is B.C.'s seventh case of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

The man is a close contact of a woman who was confirmed last week as the province's sixth case. She had travelled to Vancouver from Iran before developing symptoms.

