Health officials update COVID-19 situation in B.C.

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will provide an update on COVID-19 in British Columbia at 11:15 a.m. PT.

According to health officials there are no new cases of the illness.

Yesterday, Henry confirmed a man in his 40s living in the Fraser Health region is B.C.'s seventh case of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

The man is a close contact of a woman who was confirmed last week as the province's sixth case. She had travelled to Vancouver from Iran before developing symptoms.