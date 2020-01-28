B.C.'s 13th coronavirus patient is in critical condition, officials announce
A 13th presumptive case of novel coronavirus has been identified in B.C. The patient is a woman in her 80s who is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says woman in her 80s has severe case of COVID-19
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the woman had recently returned from travel in India and Hong Kong.
More to come.