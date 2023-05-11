Strangulation risk prompts recall notice for window shades sold by Wayfair

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for window shades sold in Canada by Wayfair over concerns they pose a strangulation hazard.

The recall involves three different shades of various sizes manufactured by Green Mountain Vista and distributed by Wayfair in Canada.

The shades were sold under the following brand names:

Hewish semi sheer top down bottom up pleated shade

Darby Home top down bottom up room darkening Roman shade

Alcott Hill top down bottom up black out pleated shade

Health Canada says the products are problematic because they have multiple operating cords tied together, creating a loop. It says the blinds consequently do not meet national safety regulations.

It says consumers should immediately stop using the shades and keep all cords away from children.

"Young children may pull looped cords around their neck, or become entangled in the cords, causing a strangulation hazard," the federal department said in its recall bulletin.

"Children can become entangled in blind cords, which can quickly lead to strangulation ... Health Canada recommends cordless window coverings."

It adds that it has not received any reports of injuries involving the shades as of May 1.

According to Health Canada, 178 units of the product were sold across the country through Wayfair from May 2021 to April 2023.

Health Canada says Green Mountain Vista will provide a replacement product upon receiving photo documentation of the recalled product.

Affected consumers can contact Green Mountain Vista at 1-802-862-0159 or by email at office@gmvista.com.