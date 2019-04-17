Health Canada finds more health risks in products seized from Surrey herbal clinic

For the second time this year, the federal government is issuing a warning about the products sold by A1 Ayurvedic Clinics in B.C. and Ontario.

In January, Health Canada warned that products sold by A1 may contain lead and mercury. The advisory came after inspectors seized products, ingredients and equipment from clinics in Surrey, B.C., and Brampton, Ont.

A second advisory issued last week says further testing has revealed arsenic and nimesulide in the seized materials.

None of the products sold by A1 were authorized for sale in Canada and were mainly created by mixing powders imported from India. Health Canada began investigating after the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported a case of heavy metal toxicity involving a patient at the Surrey clinic.

Arsenic, lead and mercury are all heavy metals that can accumulate in vital organs and cause serious health problems. Nimesulide is a drug that is associated with liver damage and isn't authorized for sale in Canada.

Officials say anyone who still has products purchased from A1, including through its website, should stop using them immediately.