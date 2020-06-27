Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver strip club

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who visited Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge earlier this week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Exposure to the novel coronavirus could have taken place on the evenings of June 21, 22, 23 and 24, between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. PT, including midnight to 3 a.m. on June 25.

The health authority says multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the strip club at 595 Hornby Street on those dates.

It says there was no risk to anyone who attended the lounge outside of those dates and times, and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

As a precaution, Vancouver Coastal Health advises anyone who attended Brandi's during those potential times of exposure to monitor themselves for 14 days.

"As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities," the health authority said in a statement.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call for a test and immediately self-isolate.