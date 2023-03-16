B.C. man shocked to discover health file described him as a 'redneck hick'

A Merritt, B.C., man says he was shocked to discover that notes from his physiotherapist in his official worker's compensation file used derogatory comments to describe him and his injuries.

Robert Munro, 37, hurt his back in December while on the job, delivering furniture. He filed a WorkSafeBC claim and ended up in physiotherapy.

But while reviewing his WorkSafeBC file, he came across comments referring to him as a "redneck hick to death" and an "uneducated massive redneck p—y," and claimed he was "playing the system."

"The [physiotherapist] was really nice right up front," Munro told Daybreak Kamloops guest host Doug Herbert.

He said it made him feel uncomfortable about returning to that physiotherapist for care.

Munro reported it to his WorkSafe case manager. A complaint was then filed with the Interior Health Authority.

Interior Health has confirmed Munro's complaint and said it is currently under investigation.

CBC has contacted the physiotherapist involved for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Comments removed from file

Munro says his file has since been edited to remove the inappropriate comments, and was told by his case manager it was so he didn't have to relive seeing it every time he logged on to WorkSafe for information about his case.

But, he said, he was sure to keep screenshots of the initial report, which he has shown to CBC.

He has also been referred to another physiotherapist at a different clinic.

Munro says he would like an apology from the physiotherapist. Beyond that, he said, he's still too angry to know how he wants the situation to be rectified.

"A major apology would be nice," he said.