There are two more cases of confirmed measles in the Lower Mainland, according to the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

The health authority says the new cases are not related to the outbreak involving two French schools. The two new people with the infection contracted it while travelling.

There are now 12 confirmed cases of measles in the Vancouver region associated with the current outbreak, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Another measles case, unrelated to the outbreak, was identified in Vancouver earlier in February.

Meanwhile, Alberta Health Services issued an alert Sunday after an infected airline passenger travelled from Vancouver to Edmonton on Feb. 12, en route to Inuvik. The Northwest Territories health authorities have confirmed one case in Inuvik.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air. It can remain airborne for two hours. According to a statement from Vancouver Coastal Health, it is too late for the majority of people who may have been in contact with confirmed cases to take preventative action.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone with questions about immunization is asked to call HealthLink BC at 811.