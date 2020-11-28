Provincial Health Services Authority CEO Benoit Morin has "left the organization" on the same day a report was shared into alleged misspending by the health authority under his watch.

The independent report, commissioned for and shared by B.C.'s Ministry of Health, comes after CBC News brought forward concerns raised by multiple sources, who claimed, among other things, that PHSA purchased, and eventually wrote off, roughly $7 million worth of face masks from a Montreal-based vendor.

"The PHSA board of directors, today, decided to part ways with Benoit Morin," said B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Morin was hired in February 2020, with a salary of $352,000 a year. His accommodation and a car were also provided as part of his relocation package from Montreal, where he'd worked previously.

In an interview, Dix confirmed Morin was dismissed without cause and will receive a severance consistent with his contract, which amounts to about "nine months."

In addition to the unusable masks, the whistleblowers criticized a decision to re-do $17 million worth of renovations at PHSA headquarters, for an added cost of $400,000, in order to supposedly to give Morin a better view of downtown Vancouver and the North Shore Mountains.

They also accused 18 PHSA executives and their assistants of enjoying catered meals in the early days of the pandemic.

In its review of the alleged misspending, Ernst & Young found "no evidence of any pre-existing relationship" between Morin and the Montreal-based mask vendor, but did observe a disconnect between the CEO, the board of directors and PHSA staff regarding "the appropriate course of action to pursue" when it came to recourse.

Specifically, the review found PHSA staff wanted "to start legal action" after it was determined the masks did not meet B.C.'s PPE testing protocols, but that Morin and the board disagreed, preferring to negotiate. When that failed, the report says, other PSHA executives pursued legal action without informing the board or Morin.

Ernst & Young also reports that the Montreal-based vendor filed for bankruptcy in January 2021 and that "the likelihood of any significant recovery" is low.

Staff dismissed, at least in part, over 'lack of loyalty'

The report also states that several staff departures, including PHSA's chief internal auditor were tied, at least in part, to "a perceived lack of loyalty to, and/or friction with" Morin.

According to Ernst & Young, Morin sought to have the auditor terminated for their role in examining the conflict of interest allegation against him. The board of directors eventually did fire the employee, citing the handling of the conflict of interest allegation as well as the employee's perceived "capacity to continue with the organization."

Three other executives also left the health authority during Morin's relatively short reign.

Morin and PHSA opposed $6.95M mask write-off

Ernst & Young's findings indicate that Morin and the PHSA board objected to their financial team's decision to write off the $6.95 million mask purchase, when it was determined the PPE failed to meet provincial testing protocols.

The report indicates that Morin took his concerns to the board, which felt the issue should be further examined by the PHSA external auditors. An engineer was also contacted to determine if the masks could be re-purposed.

This pushback caused friction between PHSA leadership and the organization's finance team, who worried it affected their ability to "make accounting decisions based on their professional judgment."

The write-off, says Ernst & Young, was ultimately supported by the external auditors and the chair of the audit committee.

Other areas of concern include work environment, leadership

Investigator John Bethel also reports that other areas of concern were raised in the course of his interviews with more than 40 PHSA staff, including Morin and the board.

These included the aforementioned renovations to PHSA headquarters, hiring and compensation within the CEO's office, and the health authority's culture, work environment and leadership.

The report presents no concrete findings on these matters, but indicates they have been discussed with the deputy health minister.

The PHSA, meanwhile, has announced Dr. David Byers, who previously served as the Ministry of Health's associate deputy minister, will serve as interim CEO.