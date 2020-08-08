Health authority warns of 2 COVID-19 exposures in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver Coastal Health has put out a public notice warning of two COVID-19 exposures in the downtown area.

Anyone visiting Pierre's Champagne Lounge at 1028 Hamilton St., and the West Oak Restaurant at 1035 Mainland St. during the evening or late hours of July 31 to August 3 could have been exposed.

B.C.'s public health authorities only put out public notices when they can't contact everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure.

Low-risk exposure

The possible exposures are believed to be low risk, according to VCH, but anyone who may have visited any of the locations on the specified dates and times are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms,

On Friday, VCH issued a notice about public exposure at the PumpJack Pub on 1167 Davie St. The possible exposures occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. on August 1.

During social gatherings, VCH reminds people to:

Avoid hugging, handshakes, kissing or other physical contact.

Don't share refreshments, vapes or cigarettes.

Don't invite friends of friends or strangers.

Don't prepare snacks for others. Ask guests to bring their own snacks or place individual orders with food delivery services.

VCH has so far notified the public of five public exposures to COVID-19.

Health authorities ask anyone who develops any symptoms to seek testing and then self-isolate.

Anyone considering getting tested needs to call their doctor, urgent or primary care centre or health clinic before arrival at a testing sight. A face mask is also required.