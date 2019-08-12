'Not suitable for swimming': Vancouver Coastal Health advises against swimming at Kitsilano Beach

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a warning about swimming at Kitsilano Beach after a routine E. coli contamination check found higher than normal levels of the bacteria in the water.

According to a tweet from the Vancouver Park Board, staff were out posting signs at the beach Monday, letting swimmers know about the risks of exposure to the bacteria.

Carrie Stefanson with the health authority said the recreation area of the beach is not closed to the public but she said VCH advises against swimming in the ocean at the shore.

E. coli, or Escherichia coli bacteria can cause illness in people. Its presence in water is often associated with fecal contamination, which could come from humans, animals, waste dumped from boats and leaks in the sewage system. It can also be caused by heavy rain.

In June, several beaches were closed due to E. coli contamination. These included Sunset Beach in the West End, Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver, Kitsilano Beach and Trout Lake in East Vancouver.

All of the public beaches had reopened by the beginning of August, the most recent being Kitsilano beach, which was declared safe for swimming on Thursday, Aug. 1, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed.

Vancouver Coastal Health's website provides the latest updates on beach closures and E. coli counts.