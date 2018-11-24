Heading up to Whistler in a car share? Find out which one has winter tires

It's that time of year again. Whistler is open for skiing and snow has started to fall on the North Shore mountains, marking an imminent start to Vancouver's winter sports season.

But if you don't own your own car, which of the city's car-sharing services is the best to get up to the snow-covered mountains safely?

The answer will depend on your priorities and preferences.

First, a lesson on tires

From Oct. 1 to March 31, the province requires people travelling on most of the British Columbia's highways to use winter tires. Trucks travelling those routes also need to carry chains.

That includes the Sea-to-Sky Highway to Whistler and the Coquihalla Highway for those headed to inland ski resorts.

The required tires need to either be mud and snow tires (marked as M+S on the side of the tire), sometimes called all-season tires, or dedicated winter tires (marked with a symbol of a snowflake inside a three-peaked mountain).

Tires safe for winter use will be marked with either a snowflake or a M+S symbol. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Not all tires are created equal, according to KalTire zone manager Kyle Lewarne. He says most tires in B.C. are all-season tires with an M+S designation, which is based more on the tread of the tire than how it actually performs in the snow.

All-weather or winter tires — the ones with the snow and mountain symbol — are specifically designed for snow and ice. They have more rubber in them, and don't stiffen up in colder weather.

"The main takeaway for people that are driving on a mountain pass or even in a city that has temperatures below 7 C, is your safest choice is an all-weather tire or a winter tire," Lewarne said.

Option A: Car2Go

Anyone familiar with the sad image of two-seater Car2Go vehicles stuck in a snowbank during a winter storm may balk at the idea of using the service for a ski trip.

But the company also offers a smaller number of four-door vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. And the company says all its vehicles include all-season tires (M+S tires, not ones with the snowflake on them). In colder cities like Montreal, all of its tires are winter tires.

Car2Go does offer one and two-day packages, but customers are limited to keeping the cars within 300 kilometres of the home range.

Snow still causing trouble on the side streets, like this Car2Go abandoned sideways. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/YCxgpLSZFm">pic.twitter.com/YCxgpLSZFm</a> —@IamDanielChai

Option B: Evo

Evo is the BCAA's answer to car-sharing. Its fleet of four-door Prius hatchbacks with lots of cargo space and bike and ski racks help the company brand itself as an outdoorsy-friendly option.

Despite these advantages, Evo also offers M+S tires instead of winter tires. The company says it doesn't advise its members to drive in poor road conditions.

There is no maximum time that members can use an Evo, but they can only be used in Canada.

Getting ready to hit the slopes this weekend? Don’t forget to take advantage of our ski and snowboard racks! Here’s how. <a href="https://t.co/cDWDEvu0xH">pic.twitter.com/cDWDEvu0xH</a> —@EvoCarShare

Option C: Modo

Modo is Vancouver's car-sharing co-op, the oldest of its kind in the country. Unlike Car2Go and Evo, it boasts a wide selection of vehicles, including trucks and SUVs.

About 15 per cent of its fleet across B.C. has winter-dedicated tires (the ones with the snowflakes on them), according to a co-op spokesperson — the rest of the fleet has all-season tires.

In higher-elevation areas like Squamish, Kelowna and North Vancouver, all the cars have winter-dedicated tires.

Unlike the other car-sharing services, Modo cars have to be reserved for a specific time and returned to a specific location. At peak times, it can be difficult to find a specific vehicle available nearby, or to extend the time on the one you've booked.

Members can use the cars for as long as they like, and there are no restrictions as to where they can take them.

Winter tires are mandatory in B.C. from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Bonus option: Car rentals

If you're not a member of any of these car-sharing services, and don't care to be, many major car rental companies in Vancouver do offer winter tires.

The caveat, according to KalTire's Kyle Lewarne, is that you have to specifically ask for them. And you may have to pay more to have them.

But he says it's worth it.

"It would be about the best insurance you could possibly have is to have a tire that has winter snowflake or designation on it."