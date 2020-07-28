Head-on crash kills 2, ignites grass fire near Ashcroft, B.C.

Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior that also sparked a grass fire, according to RCMP in Merritt, B.C.

Ashcroft RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 1 near Basque Road just before 7:30 p.m., Monday, a police statement said.

A transport truck had gone off the highway and was completely engulfed in flames. The driver of the transport truck was not able to escape the cab and was killed as a result of the fire, police said.

A red Honda Civic was also found nearby with that driver also pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement said additional firefighting resources were called in to help deal with a grass fire sparked by the collision which had grown to about 1.4 hectares before it was knocked down.

According to investigators, the cause of the crash is still in an early stage, but evidence found at the scene indicates the Honda Civic was heading south on Highway 1 when it crossed the centre line and collided head on with the northbound transport truck.

The woman driving the Honda is believed to be from the United States, and so investigators are working with U.S. authorities to identify her.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262.