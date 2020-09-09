'He was in our kids' beds': Nanaimo home broken into and lived in during family's vacation

A Nanaimo family is still in shock after returning home from a three-week vacation to find their home had been broken into and lived in while they were away.

After spending the past three weeks in the Yukon with relatives, Allison Greenway, her husband and their four children returned home, where their happiness quickly turned into a living nightmare.

"Nothing was where we left it," said Greenway. "The windows were all boarded up and he had torn up all our blankets and curtains to cover everything. A lot of the kids' toys were buried in the yard and hanging from the trees. It was really unsettling."

Having their home broken into and trashed was bad enough, but the Greenways soon discovered someone had been living in it while they were on vacation. Many valuables including electronics and jewlery were gone and unusual items were destroyed.

The Greenways have lived at their Nanaimo home for three-and-a-half years and had been visiting relatives in the Yukon. (CHEK News)

"Silly things, like they ripped the voice box out of their build-a-bears. They tore our marriage certificate in two. They had taken all our family photos off the wall and placed them down. It is just so uncomfortable," said Greenway.

The rest of the day was spent cleaning the house and salvaging what they could, with the help of friends, family and acquaintances.

Feeling traumatized by the experience, the family decided to spend that evening at a nearby hotel and left their home at 3:30 p.m. Greenway said her husband decided to check on the home at 8:30 p.m., which is when he discovered someone was inside.

Home invaded again

Her husband called Nanaimo RCMP.

"He noticed that someone had already started boarding up the windows again and had moved the microwave into the living room," Greenway said.

When police arrived, they could see the bathroom light on and someone walking around in the house. A police dog was brought in, and officers ended up knocking the front door down.

"They ended up pulling this guy out of our kid's closet," said Greenway. "It was bad enough the first day when we had come home and found like 10 years of our lives just ruined but he was in our kids' beds. Like, who does that?"

The incident has prompted the Greenways to install a security system at their Nicol Street home, which didn't have one prior to the incident. (CHEK News)

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien said the suspect is known to police and has a history of violence, but they don't believe he poses any further risk to the family.

"A male was taken into custody. He received a few bite wounds and is presently in the hospital," said O'Brien.

Charges have not been approved by Crown prosecutors, but he's facing at least one charge of break and enter and others could be filed.

The Greenways did not have a security system installed in their home and had not told neighbours they were gone.

"I just assumed the neighbours thought we had left, because our vacation was so long," said Greenway.

"The best security is having neighbours looking after your home," O'Brien said. "That is the best. Security systems can be breached."

Greenway said the only indication anything was wrong while they were away was a phone call from a parcel shipping company wondering why the family had moved.

"I had to tell them that we didn't," she explained. "At the time, I didn't know that they had spoken to someone in my house."

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of installing a new security system and replacing what the family has lost, as well as helping pay for meals and hotel stays.