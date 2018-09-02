'He's now home:' bird rescuers release juvenile eagle in Burnaby, B.C.

Residents in East Vancouver celebrated the successful rehabilitation of a juvenile eagle by releasing it to the wild on Sunday in Burnaby B.C.

The young bird was found injured in East Vancouver in early August. Witnesses believe it was clipped by a car while trying to fly away.

Neighbours in from East Vancouver celebrated the successful rehabilitation of a juvenile eagle by releasing it to the wild on Sept. 2, 2018 in Burnaby B.C. 0:17

Shiel Powers was one of several neighbours who helped with the bird, which was found in a yard.

"It was very still, in the corner of the yard, not moving at all but it appeared to be panting, it was breathing very heavily," Powers said.

Residents contacted the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society to collect the bird. The centre is licensed through the province to rehabilitate — and if possible release — raptors in the Lower Mainland.

Many residents said they appreciated being able to help the eagle and see it fly away. (Jacey Schindel/CBC)

Angela Ingli has volunteered with the society for the past five years. She said the bird had soft tissue damage and required about four weeks of rehabilitation.

About 70 per cent of animals the society deals with are successfully released, Ingli said.

Hundreds of injured birds

It deals with around 600 birds each year.

On Sunday, volunteers with the society and residents gathered at Montrose Park in Burnaby to release the bird from a covered crate.

"He's home now," said Ingli once the bird flew off.

Anyone who finds an injured raptor can call the centre at 604-946-3171

Two young <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baldeagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baldeagles</a> were released back to the wild yesterday. They were in care with us after their nest fell apart and they ended up in blackberry bushes, leaving the parents unable to feed them. Thanks to our volunteers for Rescue <a href="https://t.co/QixMmkmoUB">pic.twitter.com/QixMmkmoUB</a> —@OWLRehab

With files from Jacey Schindel.