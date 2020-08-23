Health authorities announce new public exposures in Vancouver, Hope

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health each announced new public exposures to COVID-19.

In Vancouver, anyone who was at Hawksworth Restaurant on West Georgia Street on Aug. 13 between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the exposure is believed to be low risk.

On its Facebook page, Hawksworth said multiple guests who dined in a private room at the restaurant tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The restaurant is closed until further notice, and some of its staff members are self-isolating.

Fraser Health is also asking anyone who was at the Hope River General Store on Highway 1, 20 kilometres north of Hope, at the times noted below to self-monitor for symptoms.

The possible exposure took place at the following times:

Aug. 6: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 7, 10:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Health authorities issue public exposure notifications when contact tracers haven't been able to reach or identify everyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Fraser Health says there's no known risk to anyone who may have been to any of its listed locations outside of the hours posted on its website.

Anyone who does develop symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and then self-isolate.

All public exposures are listed on the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health websites.