Have ukelele, will travel: 10-year-old boy serenades Summerland, B.C., seniors home

Liam Calderbank might not be The King, but when the 10-year-old from Penticton, B.C., strums his tunes on his ukelele, he melts hearts just like Elvis.

And in a time of global anxiety over COVID-19, he also lifted spirits by serenading the residents and staff of the Summerland Seniors Village in the nearby Okanagan community of Summerland earlier this week.

Long-term care homes have been hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks in B.C. and Ontario as the virus has quickly spread between both residents and the workers caring for them.

Strict lockdown measures have been enacted to stop the spread, isolating residents from loved ones who normally visit them.

Calderbank made the day a bit more vibrant on Tuesday when he responded to a request for volunteer musicians to play outside the Summerland facility. He and his mother, Delanie Aikens, headed down to the care home and put on an impromptu and intimate performance.

"It feels good. It feels like you want to do more after," said Calderbank to Radio West host Sarah Penton, about performing for those at the care home.

"It was quite short so I wish I could do more. And I probably will."

Calderbank played a three-song set from the facility's parking lot featuring the classics Somewhere Over the Rainbow, I'm Yours by Jason Mraz and Elvis' Can't Help Falling in Love.

A far cry from the music he usually covers — indie rock — but he wanted to play something the residents would know.

Calderbank and Aikens' family friend 'Nana' is one of the residents at the care home, so Aikens called her over FaceTime during the performance to make sure she could hear the music.

"I was bawling my face off because sweet little Nana was sitting inside and she was mouthing some of the words to some of the songs she recognized and she was so surprised to see us," said Aikens.

"It was very heartwarming."

And she says it's also important to show appreciation for the staff at all care homes who have been working around the clock.

"Those care workers are doing so much right now, we cannot give them enough credit. It was really beautiful to see their reactions," she said.

"I think it made their day," said Calderbank.

Calderbank says he already plans to learn some new classics for his next performance.