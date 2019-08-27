B.C. attorney general to comment on Hastings Racecourse raid and arrests

B.C.'s attorney general is set to comment on several arrests that took place at Hastings Racecourse last week, after it was revealed that a tip about an employee of the government's gambling industry investigator led to the raid.

Seven men from Mexico were arrested in a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) raid at the race track on Aug. 19.

All seven have been ordered out of the country and released from CBSA detention until their trips home.

Two days after the arrests, it was revealed at Immigration and Refugee Board hearings in Vancouver that a staff member with B.C.'s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch allegedly falsified documents to allow foreign nationals without work permits to work as groomers at the horse racing facility.

An investigation into those allegations is underway.

In the course of the hearings, it was reported that workers paid hundreds of dollars for the licences, believing they were allowed to work.

The Ministry of the Attorney General has said the raid was a result of a tip it received in October 2018, long before the workers even arrived in the country and began work at the track.

Racetrack workers are pictured at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver on Aug. 23, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Attorney General David Eby is set to speak about the arrests at 11 a.m. PT.

Everyone working in the gaming industry in British Columbia, including racetrack operators, must register with gaming officials.

Anyone working in horse racing must also obtain a licence for the specific track where they're employed.