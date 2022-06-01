Vancouver police arrest man after violent stabbing at East Vancouver gas station

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.

Police say one man is in custody while another man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing on Wednesday morning at a gas station in East Vancouver.

Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called just before 6:30 a.m PT on Wednesday, June 1 for a stabbing at the Esso gas station on the corner of East Hastings Street and Skeena Street.

A video of the incident was posted on Reddit and has been circulating on Twitter. In the video, a man is seen carrying what seems to be a machete, and appears to be yelling while walking between pumps at the gas station.

According to a nearby witness, the man hit a pedestrian with his vehicle. The witness said he, and other bystanders, tried to help the pedestrian, when the driver allegedly jumped out of the driver's seat window holding the machete and a knife, and started walking toward the pedestrian.

"I had my back turned to that driver ... and I heard 'watch out,' and I looked over and saw the driver coming over with a machete on one hand and a knife in the other," David Leonardo told CBC News.

He said the suspect chased several people before turning his attention back to the pedestrian who was lying on the ground.

"He turned his attention to me and he started swinging. I ran ... and when I looked over, the attacker leaned down and he started stabbing the gentleman that was hit on the ground. I was in shock ... I almost dropped into tears."

A witness says the suspect, whose car is pictured here, chased several people before turning his attention back to the pedestrian who was laying on the ground. (David Leonardo/Submitted)

Police said witnesses saw the suspect punch a passerby and stab the pedestrian on the neck and back, before attempting to steal a motorbike parked at the gas station until officers arrived.

According to a written statement from police, a 67-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured, and a 61-year-old man was arrested at the crime scene.

"We don't know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning," said Visintin.

"The victims and the suspect did not know each other, and did not appear to have any significant interactions before the attack."

She said police had seen the man driving the same vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Before this incident ... a man was seen driving the same vehicle erratically, and he fled from police in several Metro Vancouver cities," said Visintin.

"When the car was boxed in by police, the driver allegedly rammed into the police vehicle and fled again."

She said the investigation is still ongoing and more details are expected later in the day.