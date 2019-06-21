Aaron Brown takes first place in men's 100-metre sprint at Harry Jerome Classic in Burnaby

Some of Canada's top track and field athletes, including the country's fastest man, hit the track at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic Thursday night in Burnaby.

Toronto native Aaron Brown had a clear lead in the men's 100-metre sprint final, where he placed first at Thursday night's event at Swangard Stadium.

He's taken over the title of Canada's fastest man from Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse and although many consider him a rising star in men's athletics, Brown says he loves making local track meets a priority.

"I always appreciate the support in local crowds like this," he said.

Brown surrounded by fans and reporters after the men's 100 metre sprint final. (CBC News)

"There's definitely more meets overseas that pay a little more and stuff, but I think it's important to show face in Canada 'cause this is where I grew up and I ... wanna give back to the community."

Olympic medallist Phylicia George from Markham, Ontario finished second in the women's 100-metre sprint final after taking first place in the women's 100-metre hurdles.

"It's kind of like a workout," she said. "The hurdles is my specialty, I got that out of the way then just focused on my speed in the hundred."

A solid score at the Harry Jerome Classic could help send athletes to the World Championships or the Olympics.