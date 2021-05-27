Harrison Lake campers say death threats had them fearing for their lives

WARNING: Story contains graphic language

People hoping to camp along the Harrison West Forest Service Road last weekend say thinly veiled death threats from a group of partying campers had them fearing for their lives.

On Friday, the Helmer family pitched a tent on a Crown land campsite near Harrison Lake. To get to the site they had to drive around a black truck that was parked diagonally, blocking easy access to a number of vacant campsites.

While eating lunch with their preteen son, they say a woman arrived and told them to "get the f--k out," claiming the campsites were reserved for friends that had yet to arrive.

"[She said] if they saw us in that area they would eliminate us — take us out. And she goes 'I wouldn't stop them.'"

Samantha Ruttan says she was subjected to the same threats when she and two friends arrived at the site later that afternoon.

"I got out of the truck … they were screaming at me and swearing at me to get the eff out. I stood up to the bullies and did scream back at them to shut up and leave me alone," she said.

Ruttan said she went to speak to the Helmers, who by that time had decided to leave.

"Our son was pretty upset. He was visibly shaking and crying," said Sean Helmer. "They made it very clear that if we stayed we would probably be killed, that's what I felt."

Ruttan said as she was talking to the Helmers, a man came up to her.

"He was one inch from my face screaming that they had eight other people coming with shotguns and that they were going to be shooting off their guns in our direction and if they hit us then that's our own fault, we had been warned."

Samantha Ruttan said she and two friends were threatened by campers staking out vacant Crown land campsites along Harrison Lake last weekend. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Ruttan posted images of the individuals on social media, photographed their licence plates and captured some of the altercation on video.

In one video, a man says to her, "we're going to put our f--king campfire right in the middle of this place and we're going to make sure you have a miserable weekend."

In another video a different man repeatedly tells her to "get the f--k out."

Ruttan said she and her friends were intimidated.

"They were just screaming at us, calling us names," she said. "One of the individuals took off his sweater and said I don't want to go back to jail, but I'm going to kill someone."

Ruttan contacted the Agassiz RCMP but said that the two officers she spoke to did not seem interested in following up.

"They just said that it was a 'he said, she said' situation and that they would not go forward with the case," she said.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP released a statement saying the Agassiz RCMP was continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into the accusations and into the statements posted on social media.

"At this time, it does not appear the group of campers were in possession of firearms and there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated," it said.

The Helmers said they also contacted the Agassiz RCMP to report the incident but had not received a call back as of Wednesday.