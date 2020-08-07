RCMP arrest 3 men after 24-year-old stabbed at Harrison Hot Springs

RCMP say three men are in custody after a 24-year-old man was stabbed on a busy, public dock in Harrison Hot Springs.

The stabbing took place Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m., along the west side of the beach on Esplanade Avenue in the village on Harrison Lake, located about 130 kilometres east of Vancouver.

RCMP say the victim was airlifted to hospital and is being treated for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Three men, who had fled the scene, were later found and arrested by RCMP.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who saw the stabbing, or have any CCTV or cellphone footage of the incident, to contact Agassiz RCMP to aid with the investigation.