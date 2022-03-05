Hundreds pay respects at vigil for security guard killed in attack at UBC Okanagan

Over a few hours on Friday afternoon, the display of flowers for Harmandeep Kaur more than doubled in size.

Hundreds of people arrived at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus in Kelowna, with spring bouquets of yellow, pink and green. Some laid teddy bears outside the university centre, others lit tea candles. A priest with the local Okanagan Sikh Temple said a prayer.

"There's many services available for us all on campus, but today is really about drawing close to one another," city councillor Mohini Singh told the crowd.

As many as 500 people attended the vigil Friday to honour Harmandeep Kaur, 24, who died this week after she was attacked during her shift as a security guard at the Kelowna campus.

Members of Kaur's family have said she immigrated from India to Canada in 2015. A spokesperson said she was working at UBCO to raise money to go back to school, potentially to become a paramedic.

She received her permanent residency just weeks before she died.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, has been remembered by loved ones as a family-oriented woman who came from India with dreams of studying and establishing a life in B.C. She had just received her permanent resident status in January. (Facebook/Harmandeep Kaur)

UBC Okanagan lowered its flags to half-staff Friday and held the vigil for students and staff looking to offer condolences to Kaur's family. Many of those who arrived were in their early to mid-20s, just like Kaur.

"We're just here for condolences and we wish all the very best for her family," said Gurmehar Singh, a first-year student. "We are here to give support to everyone and tell everyone we are still one."

"When something happens in the community, I think it's important to gather together and just make sure we're supporting each other ... everyone has to support each other for a while," said Alice Sambatti, who's studying economics.

Dozens of students and staff at UBC Okanagan attended the vigil for Kaur on Friday. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Kaur family said she was excited about pursuing an education — and, eventually, a family — in B.C. Kaur also had extended family in the Lower Mainland and in Kelowna.

The Sikh community in Kelowna is holding a service to honour Kour's memory at the Okanagan Sikh Temple on Monday.

The RCMP are investigating Kaur's death. Police said an employee at the university was arrested over the weekend in connection with her death and taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

A statement said he could face murder charges, but no charges have been laid.