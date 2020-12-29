RCMP investigating after man, 19, shot to death in Surrey

RCMP are investigating after a man was shot dead in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

First responders were called to help a man who was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds in the area of 137 A Street and 90 Avenue around 10:30 p.m. PT, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Harpreet Singh Dhesi, 19, later died in hospital.

Dhesi was known to police and his death is believed to be targeted, according to IHIT. Investigators are working to determine a possible motive in his death.

Anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area on Sunday night is asked to contact investigators.

"The initial phase of any investigation is critical for us as we move quickly to secure time-sensitive and perishable evidence," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang wrote in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.