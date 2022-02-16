B.C. man charged with killing his teenage girlfriend pleads guilty

A B.C. man accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend has entered a guilty plea.

Harjot Singh Deo pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to human remains in the 2017 homicide of his girlfriend Kiran Dhesi.

Dhesi's body was found in August of that year inside a burned-out vehicle in Surrey, B.C. At the time, she was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

An investigation by homicide detectives led them to Deo, who was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport in 2019 and charged with second-degree murder.

Harjot Singh Deo pictured in a court sketch from his appearance in B.C. Provincial Court in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 27, 2019. (Felicity Don)

Police also alleged that after the killing he had help, which eventually resulted in charges against four members of his family.

Deo's mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, pleaded guilty to obstruction in May 2021 and was handed a conditional discharge and 12 months probation.

His sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, had been charged with accessory after the fact, but the charge was stayed.

His brother, Gurvinder Deo, and a relative, Talwinder Khun Khun, were both charged with accessory after the fact and indecently interfering with human remains.

Harjot Singh Deo will be back in court Feb. 23 to set a date for his sentencing on the manslaughter conviction.

Gurvinder Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun will also appear in court the same day to fix a date for their trial.