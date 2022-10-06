Kiran Dhesi's killer sentenced to 7 years in prison

Surrey, B.C., resident Harjot Deo has been sentenced to seven years in prison for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi in 2017.

Deo pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

Dhesi's body was discovered in a burned-out SUV in the 18700 block of 24 Avenue in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

In presenting her reasons for sentencing, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk said Deo "unintentionally" shot Dhesi in the head as he removed his illegal gun from his sweat pants pocket, likely killing her instantly.

The couple were in Deo's bedroom in his family's house, having just returned from dinner at a restaurant.

Instead of calling 911 or an ambulance, Deo called an acquaintance, which set off a flurry of calls between four people related or known to Deo. An unknown person came to the home shortly after.

The court heard that Deo wrapped Dhesi's body in a blood-soaked comforter and put it and other bloody items in the back of her father's BMW SUV that she had driven to his house. He then drove the car to a quiet Surrey street, drenched it in diesel and set it on fire. Two individuals picked Deo up in a different vehicle.

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, 19, was found dead inside a burned-out SUV in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 2, 2017. Her boyfriend Harjot Singh Deo pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm. (IHIT)

Watchuk said if it wasn't for a fast-acting security guard who called 911 to report the fire, Dhesi's body and the vehicle would have been completely destroyed. Instead, investigators were able to quickly determine Dhesi's identity and how she was killed.

Forensic teams found a shell casing in Deo's bed and a matching bullet in Desi's car.

In 2018 he was shot five times by an unknown assailant and moved to Toronto for a year.

Killer possessed two illegal firearms

The court heard that Deo became afraid for his own safety and obtained two illegal firearms after his cousin Gurvinder Singh Deo was stabbed in 2014.

Soon after that, Harjot Deo dropped out of high school. He was a regular cannabis user and involved in the drug subculture.

Deo expressed to a psychiatrist that he did not call authorities after killing Dhesi because of his drug involvement and the family's wariness of police.

Watchuk said the most aggravating factor in the manslaughter was the "extreme recklessness" Deo displayed by carrying an illegal and loaded gun in his pocket.

She said his actions to dispose of the body were "acted quickly out of panic with a low degree of planning and deliberation."

In announcing her decision, Watchuk described Deo as extremely remorseful and a recent first-time father who "has become a responsible young man with a pro-social lifestyle." She said he was a low risk for future violence.

The sentence breaks down to five years for manslaughter plus two years for indignity to a human body. Deo will be credited with 239 days for time served.

"You have made commitments to the court, to Ms. Dhesi's family and to your family to make something good of your life from here on in," said Watchuk, addressing him directly.

"Mr. Deo, please keep your promises."

On Oct. 4, 2, Watchuk found Deo family members Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun not guilty of being accessories to the crime after the fact .

His mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, was handed a conditional discharge and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to obstruction in May 2021. His sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, was charged with accessory after the fact, but the charge was stayed.