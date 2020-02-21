3 float planes damaged after attempted Seair theft at Vancouver harbour

Three float planes were damaged after a suspect tried to steal a Seair aircraft from the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre early Friday morning.

Police said someone reported a man trying to steal the plane from the Seair terminal around 3:30 a.m. PT.

A statement said the suspect crashed the aircraft into a Harbour Air plane in the process. A second Harbour Air plane was also damaged, bringing the total to three.

Seair and Harbour Air have neighbouring spots at the downtown terminal, around the corner from one another.

Planes from both companies were extensively damaged. The Seair plane lost an entire wing, while a wing on the Harbour Air plane was badly bent in the middle, its tip hanging down toward the water.

A Seair float plane lost its wing when a man attempted to steal the aircraft and then crashed into two Harbour Air planes in Vancouver early Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said no one was hurt. She said no arrests have been made and investigators are still on scene.

Early Harbour Air flights were temporarily re-routed to the company's terminal at YVR in Richmond, but normal service soon resumed. The airline flies between Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle, the Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and parts of Vancouver Island.

Seair said it is still rerouting its passengers to its terminal at YVR as police investigate the incident. The company flies between Vancouver and Nanaimo, as well as the Gulf Islands.