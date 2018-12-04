Happy Wally Buono Day: Vancouver celebrates football fixture

Retiring B.C. Lions coach and CFL legend Wally Buono appeared at Vancouver City Hall to accept a citation proclaiming Tuesday "Wally Buono Day" in Vancouver.

"I'm quite humbled by it," said Buono. "You do a job that you really love and have passion for, you work hard and do the things you need to do to be successful. To be recognized, it's appreciated."

Mayor Kennedy Stewart called the 68-year-old an inspiration to all Vancouverites.

"Wally's unrelenting commitment to teamwork, leadership, service and family exemplifies the very best in civic spirit," said Stewart.

Buono is the winningest coach in CFL history, as well as a former player and general manager.

He spent the final 16 years of his 46 year CFL career as head coach and/or general manager of the B.C. Lions, leading the team to two Grey Cup titles.