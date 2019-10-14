Turkeys spend Thanksgiving dinner at the table — not on it — at vegan Fraser Valley feast

An animal sanctuary in Aldergrove, B.C., marked Thanksgiving dinner this weekend by honouring its two resident turkeys with seats at the table, rather than as the main course.

The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary hosted a vegan potluck for volunteers and donors at their farm Sunday, during which all the farm's animals — led by the two turkeys, Mo and Leonard — mingled and ate with guests.

"Mo and Leonard are the guests of honour and, yes, they are very happy. They love the attention," said farm founder Steve Wiltshire about what he called a cruelty-free Thanksgiving.

"You don't have to have an animal killed for your dinner."

Mo and Leonard, both three-year-old turkeys, belly up the table for their Thanksgiving spread on Sunday. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

For seven years, the sanctuary has been taking in abandoned, abused or at-risk animals and looking after them with the help of volunteers.

Founded by Wiltshire and Diane Marsh, the farm has cows, pigs, goats, sheep, a donkey and the two turkeys.

Wiltshire said the turkeys came from a woman in Chilliwack who had them in her backyard and couldn't care for them. He said Mo and Leonard are some of the friendliest animals at the farm and people are often shocked after spending time with the three-year-old birds.

"[Visitors are] pretty surprised how social they are ... they love their heads scratched and their bellies scratched," he said.

"We're trying to convince people that every single animal has a personality, a heart, they all want love, they all want attention," said Marsh.