'Life will never be the same': Hannah Day, 9, dead after long battle with cancer

A little girl who captured hearts while fighting cancer for almost seven years died on Saturday.

Hannah Day was nine years old.

Day, who was from the Greater Victoria area, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2012 at the age of three when a tumour was found in her stomach.

She went into remission after intensive treatment and chemotherapy. The drug that cured her initially, however, is thought to have then caused her to develop leukemia in 2013.

Day's family searched to find her a stem cell match. She received a partial match from her mom in 2014, but was diagnosed with leukemia again the following year.

Her condition deteriorated in March, when tumours were found in her brain. This was her third cancer diagnosis and fifth relapse.

Day developed an infection after a recent round of chemotherapy. She died in the B.C. Children's Hospital surrounded by her family on Saturday.

In a Facebook post Sunday, her mother, Brooke Ervin, described the pain of losing a child before Mother's Day and thanked everyone for their support over the years.

"We told her how beautiful and loved she was," Ervin said. "Life will never be the same."

Her father, Robert Day, described his daughter in a Facebook post on Sunday as "the most precious and most beautiful little baby girl anyone could ever ask for."

"All I hope for as a dad is that it is true and there is a better place in the sky and she can finally live a proper life that my sweet little princess warrior deserves," he said.

Hannah leaves behind sisters Hailey, 7, and Harper, 1.