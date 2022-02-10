Hampton House brand chicken nuggets sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba recalled
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued for Hampton House brand chicken nuggets due to a possible salmonella risk.
Recalled product was sold in 3kg packages with best before date of Nov. 10, 2022
The nuggets, distributed by JD Sweid Foods, were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
The recalled product was sold in three-kilogram packages, with a best before date of Nov. 10, 2022.
Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the place of purchase.
So far there have been no illnesses associated with the nuggets.
Symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and in rare cases severe arthritis.
