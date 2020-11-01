Halloween partiers crowd the Granville Strip despite Dr. Bonnie Henry warnings to keep events small

It was a busy Halloween night for Vancouver police as people crowded to the Granville Entertainment District downtown to celebrate, despite warnings from health authorities that parties should be kept small to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Videos posted to social media show large groups of people gathered along Granville St. between Robson and Nelson streets.

Granville St last night. Excited for the jump in cases 10 days from now. Sigh. <a href="https://t.co/LsMHjWXSBL">pic.twitter.com/LsMHjWXSBL</a> —@ThatJBrown

The Vancouver Police Department says extra officers were deployed in the area for Halloween, but additional resources had to be called from around the city when the number of partiers grew larger than expected with pandemic restrictions.

Less than a week ago, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry tightened the rules on private gatherings inside to limit them to households plus a "safe six." The maximum number of attendees allowed at events is 50 and only if physical distancing is respected.

In an email to CBC News, VPD Constable Jason Doucette says most people in the crowd were peaceful, but some acted out and were removed from the area.

"We are disappointed that party goers did not listen to the advice of our Public Health Officer and chose to gather in large crowds along the Granville Mall," read the statement.

Police arrested several individuals for minor offences like causing a disturbance.

Doucette added that officers faced some hostility from the crowd, but that it wasn't appropriate to try to physically disperse the alcohol-fuelled crowd or issue tickets.

There were no reported injuries.