More Halloween displays are getting bigger and going electric, B.C. Hydro says

More and more British Columbians are leaning into chilling decorations after a genuinely chilling few years, a new survey has found.

New data from B.C. Hydro says nearly a quarter of people in B.C. are going bigger with their Halloween displays, now using about the same amount of decorations for trick-or-treating season as they do at Christmas.

According to results of a survey released Thursday, nearly 10 per cent decorate more for Halloween than they do in December.

"Anecdotally, individuals are saying they've seen a lot more of those types of displays. That's where the idea for [this] survey came from," said B.C. Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder. "Trying to figure if this is just something we're noticing or if this is something going on provincewide."

The survey found the vast majority of decorators will still reach for classic unplugged ornaments like paper skeletons, hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and cotton spider webbing.

But, it said, roughly a quarter of people will be turning to bigger, electronic decor like plug-in jack-o-lanterns, eerie outdoor lighting and giant lawn inflatables — the latter of which have traditionally been reserved for Christmas.

"That could be because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rieder. "People feel that they may have missed out on celebrations last year, not as many people were trick-or-treating or decorating, so perhaps that's why there's an upswing in decorating this year."

A woman hands out snacks from her popcorn machine to children trick-or-treating in Vancouver on Oct. 31, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Yuletide displays typically account for about three per cent of the provincial electricity load during the holidays, B.C. Hydro said — but Halloween displays "could eventually reach that level if the trend continues at its current pace."

Families are being encouraged to save money and reduce their carbon footprint by switching to LED bulbs, which are more efficient and last longer than incandescent bulbs, and use timers so lights are on only when necessary.

The utility said nearly a quarter of British Columbians still use a mix of old incandescent lights with LEDs, while eight per cent don't use any LEDs at all.

For safety, decorators should be sure their equipment is being used for its intended purpose — don't use indoor lights outside, for example. They should also inspect decorations for damage and steer clear of any power lines.