Skip to Main Content
B.C. Children's Hospital littlest patients dress up for some Halloween fun
British Columbia·New

B.C. Children's Hospital littlest patients dress up for some Halloween fun

B.C. Children’s Hospital hosted a trick-or-treat party Thursday morning for patients spending Halloween at the hospital.

A morning of costumes and candy for young patients in Vancouver

Maggie MacPherson · CBC News ·
Five-year-old Allison Gunn goes trick-or-treating at B.C. Children’s Hospital on Halloween morning. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

B.C. Children's Hospital hosted a trick-or-treat party Thursday morning for patients spending Halloween at the hospital. 

Children who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to go trick-or-treating outside the hospital were provided a fun and safe environment to dress up and collect candy.

Shaelene Bell holds her 14-month-old son, Sauyer Bell, who is dressed up as a cow while attached to an IV bag from a recent surgery. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Two-year-old Adrienne Seguiban is a past patient of the hospital where she stayed after being born prematurely. On Thursday morning, she collected candy while dressed up as a fairy. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Milo Olson is a five-year-old recovering from leg surgery. Olson's mother, Nina Sidhu, made his Astro Boy costume by hand so that it fit over his large leg cast. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Milo Olson says his favourite thing about Halloween is the candy and getting to see R2-D2.  (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Nick Batista is a 10-year-old with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). On Thursday, however, he dressed up as a "Cereal Killer — breakfast gone wrong!" (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Four-year-old Angelia Aichelberger carefully chooses her candy. She’s not allowed to have any foods with fat. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Angelia Aichelberger recently spent two months at the hospital for a heart condition. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Angelia Aichelberger says her favorite part about Halloween is spending time with family. Her twin sister Aalyyah joined her Thursday in a Batman costume. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.