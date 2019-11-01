B.C. Children's Hospital littlest patients dress up for some Halloween fun

B.C. Children's Hospital hosted a trick-or-treat party Thursday morning for patients spending Halloween at the hospital.

Children who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to go trick-or-treating outside the hospital were provided a fun and safe environment to dress up and collect candy.

Shaelene Bell holds her 14-month-old son, Sauyer Bell, who is dressed up as a cow while attached to an IV bag from a recent surgery. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Two-year-old Adrienne Seguiban is a past patient of the hospital where she stayed after being born prematurely. On Thursday morning, she collected candy while dressed up as a fairy. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Milo Olson is a five-year-old recovering from leg surgery. Olson's mother, Nina Sidhu, made his Astro Boy costume by hand so that it fit over his large leg cast. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Milo Olson says his favourite thing about Halloween is the candy and getting to see R2-D2. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Nick Batista is a 10-year-old with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). On Thursday, however, he dressed up as a "Cereal Killer — breakfast gone wrong!" (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Four-year-old Angelia Aichelberger carefully chooses her candy. She’s not allowed to have any foods with fat. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Angelia Aichelberger recently spent two months at the hospital for a heart condition. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)