6 thoroughbred horses seized from property in Mission, says B.C. SPCA

The B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it has seized several horses after the thoroughbreds were discovered sick and living in poor conditions on a property in Mission, B.C.

Six thoroughbreds were found on the property, where the society said the animals were suffering from nutritional and medical issues, according to a statement released Thursday.

"The horses were living in substandard conditions, with inadequate shelter, muddy and slippery surfaces and injurious hazards strewn on the property," said B.C. SPCA spokeswoman Eileen Drever.

The society said the horses were also not properly penned, with inadequate fencing on the property, which allowed them to wander onto a busy road.

Six thoroughbred horses were found suffering from malnutrition and poor living conditions on a property in Mission, says the B.C. SPCA. (BC SPCA)

The horses are receiving veterinary treatment and ongoing care at a B.C. SPCA foster home, the statement said.

"We are so happy that they are now safe and getting the care and treatment they need," said Drever.

"They are such beautiful animals and it is so sad to think of them suffering as they were."