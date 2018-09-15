Haida Gwaii residents demand expanded ferry service

Residents of Haida Gwaii are calling on the government to expand the ferry service that connects the communities of Sandspit and Queen Charlotte.

Prior to provincial cuts in 2014, daily ferry service ran until 10:30 p.m. Now, the final ferry each day departs at 6:10 p.m.

The number of daily crossings also dropped from 24 to 20.

The roughly 300 residents of Sandspit rely on the ferry to reach services like doctors, dentists and banks in the larger community of Queen Charlotte.

Longtime Sandspit resident Joni Fraser said the shortened ferry hours are hurting her community.

"It is our only public transportation link to all of our emergency and essential services," Fraser said.

Ferry service in Haida Gwaii is operated by BC Ferries, but funded by the province.

Sandspit residents Joni Fraser, right, and Rachel Houston started a Facebook group to spread awareness of their community's concerns about ferry service. (Rachel Houston)

Fraser said the ferry crossing should take about 20 minutes, but can often take several hours due to missed sailing and long wait times.

"It's uncertain whether you're going to get on a sailing," she said. "And then you can't be assured you will be home at the end of the day."

Increasing tourism

Fraser said the growing number of tourists visiting Haida Gwaii is also putting a strain on the ferry service.

"I actually have completely stopped going [to Queen Charlotte] unless I absolutely must," she said.

Queen Charlotte Mayor Greg Martin said the restricted ferry schedule has drastically changed the relationship between Sandspit and his community.

Students living in Sandspit attend the high school in Queen Charlotte.

Martin said the Sandspit students can't take part in many after-school activities because they have to catch the ferry back home so early.

Residents complain of growing lineups and multi-hour wait times for the Kwuna ferry. (Cheryl Sosick)

He said reduced sailings restrict opportunities for social gatherings and shared community events.

Martin has urged the province to reinstate previous service levels since the cuts were originally made four years ago.

"The tricky part is that while the solution is simple, it's not easy," said Martin. "It all comes down to finances."

Ferry service under review

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says she understands that people on Haida Gwaii are frustrated.

"BC Ferries is an independent company at the moment," she said. "So we have to work with BC Ferries."

Last December, the province launched a review of coastal ferry service in B.C.

Trevena said she's received the report, which has not yet been released publicly, and is reviewing the findings.

Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena said the government is working to improve ferry service for Haida Gwaii. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

She discussed ferry issues with local governments from Haida Gwaii at the recent Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler.

"We're obviously working with BC Ferries diligently to get service back on [the Sandspit to Queen Charlotte] route."

Trevena says the report on B.C.'s coastal ferry service will come out later this fall.